Robert Pattinson’s The Batman teaser has created a buzz everywhere. Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia also seems to be blown away by the fantastic teaser. The veteran actress is sharing screen space with The Lighthouse actor in Tenet.

There’s still time for Indian audience to watch Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet. But Dimple’s nephew got a chance to meet Pattinson. He took to his Instagram page to share a selfie with the Twilight actor.

In this photo, Robert Pattinson flaunts his killer smile and Karan Kapadia looks ecstatic to meet him. What caught out attention is the caption of this post. Dimple Kapadia’s nephew called The Batman star ‘my vengeance boy’.

Karan Kapadia wrote, “Hanging out with my boy vengeance…the new batman trailer has just dropped and it looks incredible,good luck Bob #thebatman #herobankebhoolgaya #teamedwardforever.”

Check out the post share by Dimple Kapadia’s nephew:

In this pic, the clothes Robert Pattinson is wearing resembles his Tenet shoot. It seems like the pic was taken in Mumbai last year when they were shooting for Christopher Nolan’s film. Along with Dimple Kapadia and Robert, the film also stars John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki.

Talking about The Batman, the shooting will resume in September. Robert Pattinson’s dark avatar has impressed Batman and Bruce Wayne fans all over the world. The film will hit the screens on October 1, 2021.

