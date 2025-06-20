The Twilight Saga is packing its bags and disappearing from Netflix on June 30, barely two months after making its dramatic May return. For longtime fans, it’s the emotional equivalent of Edward ghosting Bella in New Moon, and yeah, Twitter is already a mess.

Why Does Twilight Keep Vanishing From Streaming?

So why does this happen all the time? Well, Twilight’s streaming journey is anything but steady. In just the past year, the franchise has hopped from Disney+ to Hulu to Peacock and even Amazon Prime. Netflix is just another stop on its blood-sucking tour.

Unlike Marvel films or Harry Potter, which are tied to corporate streaming ecosystems like Disney+ or Max, Twilight belongs to Summit Entertainment, a Lionsgate label. While Lionsgate has its streaming service, Lionsgate Play, they likely do not have the streaming rights to the movies. The platform is reportedly developing a Twilight animated series, but there is no news on whether it will ever stream the Twilight films anytime soon.

So instead of staying put, Bella and the boys get shuffled around like rented prom dates. One day they sparkle on Netflix. The next, poof—they’re gone again!

The Twilight Saga is leaving Netflix U.S. this month. pic.twitter.com/lR1a1VHFPP — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 5, 2025

Twilight Fans Are Tired & Confused

It’s wild to think this all started in 2008 when Twilight made $35.7 million on opening day domestically (via Box Office Mojo). That instant success kickstarted one of modern pop culture’s most polarizing yet wildly beloved movie franchises. From New Moon’s werewolf drama to the chaos of Breaking Dawn – Part 2, the films became a global phenomenon despite the critics never being on board.

The love for it, however, has never died. The fandom is immortal. So every time the movies return to a streaming platform, viewers relive the teen angst, the weird vampire baseball, and yes, that forest breakup. And when they leave, fans fall apart all over again.

“Good things can’t last forever,” one user posted on June 5—a tragic truth wrapped in meme-worthy sadness. Scroll through the replies, and it’s clear: fans are spiraling like the peak of 2009 Tumblr angst.

good things can’t last forever — NYX Pro Makeup US (@NYXCosmetics) June 5, 2025

“Netflix is the worst streaming company, absolutely no movies and shit shows,” read a comment.

Netflix is the worst streaming company, absolutely no movies and shit shows — Ben (@BARDIVERSACE) June 5, 2025

Another said, “why do they keep doing this to me.”

why do they keep doing this to me — celyyyy 🇵🇷🍯 (@bubblyqueefs) June 6, 2025

“NOOOOOO WHYY 😭,” posted a user.

NOOOOOO WHYY 😭 — American Country Music Chatter (@ACMC_Country) June 5, 2025

An account remarked, “netflix is dogshit anyways.”

netflix is dogshit anyways — Amocity (@Amocityy) June 5, 2025

With Twilight constantly vanishing like a Cullen at sunrise, maybe it’s time to stop playing this streaming roulette. A Blu-ray box set exists. It’s affordable. It won’t leave you. Let’s be honest: Netflix clearly has commitment issues. So yeah, Twilight is leaving Netflix, and fans are spiraling like it’s 2009 again. Heartbreak, sparkle, repeat.

