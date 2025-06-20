28 Years Later, the long-gap follow-up flick by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland, storms into movie halls on June 20. Set decades after the initial breakout, this third entry chucks us into a sealed-off Britain where what’s left of humankind survives on a far-off island. When tides shift and the land bridge reappears, all hell starts to break loose again.

The spotlight’s on a 12-year-old kid, Spike (Alfie Williams), and his dad, Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). They’re out to chase down their first infected. Jamie’s partner, Isla (Jodie Comer), is fading fast, and whispers of a cure lead them to Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes), who’s got a bizarre method of “healing” that’s as creepy as it is curious.

So, before this fresh nightmare unspools in theaters, here’s your field guide to watching the earlier two chapters—28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later.

1. 28 Days Later

Release year – 2002

– 2002 Director – Danny Boyle

– Danny Boyle IMDb rating – 7.5

– 7.5 Streaming On – BBC iPlayer (for free), Sky Cinema, and NOW (sign up). Apple TV, Amazon Video, Sky Store, and Rakuten TV (for rent).

Plot: The first flick tells the tale of a crew of clueless critter defenders busting out a caged ape carrying the “Rage” bug from a science spot. When Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes after a coma, his city’s nearly a ghoul town. Chased by wild virus victims, Jim finds a band of survivors and tags along on a risky trip chasing safety.

2 – 28 Weeks Later

Release year – 2007

– 2007 Director – Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

– Juan Carlos Fresnadillo IMDb rating – 6.9

– 6.9 Streaming On – Disney+ and Netflix. Sky Store, Rakuten TV, Microsoft Store, Amazon Video, and Apple TV (rent or buy).

Plot: 28 Weeks Later continues six months after the “Rage” plague smashed through Britain. Then, U.S. forces fenced off a slice of city land for the spared crowd to rebuild and repopulate. But the setup cracks real quick.

28 Years Later Trailer

