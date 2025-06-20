Danny Boyle’s eagerly anticipated post-apocalyptic zombie film, 28 Years Later, has finally hit the big screen. If you think zombie films are only about gore, action, and horror, think again – because these three zombie-centric movies are surprisingly emotional and have their hearts in the right place. And the good news: they are all available to stream on OTT platforms in India. You can watch them now if you still haven’t!

3. Maggie (2015)

Streaming On – Lionsgate Play

– Lionsgate Play RT Score – 60%

– 60% Directed By – Henry Hobson

Plot: This post-apocalyptic horror drama features action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger as a loving and devoted father whose teenage daughter, Maggie (played by Abigail Breslin), becomes infected by a deadly zombie virus. He finds her and brings her home to care for her during her slow and painful transformation. But as her condition worsens, he is torn between protecting his daughter and ending her suffering before it’s too late.

2. The Girl With All The Gifts (2016)

Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent) & Zee5 (Rent)

– Amazon Prime Video (Rent) & Zee5 (Rent) RT Score – 86%

– 86% Directed By – Colm McCarthy

Plot: The British post-apocalyptic adventure is set in a dystopian future where most of the human population is destroyed by a fungal infection that turns people into flesh-eating creatures. When a scientist (Glenn Close) and a teacher (Gemma Arterton) find a special young girl named Melanie (played by Sennia Nanua), they embark on a dangerous journey to find a cure and save humanity, with the help of a protective soldier (Paddy Considine).

1. Cargo (2017)

Streaming On – Netflix

– Netflix RT Score – 88%

– 88% Directed By – Ben Howling & Yolanda Ramke

Plot: Set against the backdrop of a widespread epidemic, the Australian post-apocalyptic thriller features Martin Freeman as a desperate father trying to protect his infant daughter. After he becomes infected by a mysterious virus, he races against time to find someone to take care of his child before it’s too late.

