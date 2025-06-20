With a host of titles dropping every week on OTT platforms, it can be time-consuming to decide what to watch and what to skip. In this ever-present dilemma, some titles often fly under the radar. One such film that is thankfully gaining traction in the streaming space is the survival thriller Last Breath.

According to FlixPatrol, Last Breath is currently one of the most popular titles on Amazon Prime Video globally. However, in India, it’s streaming on a different OTT platform. The movie is a remake of the 2019 documentary film of the same name. Read on to find out what it’s about and where you can watch it online in India.

Last Breath – Plot & Cast

Directed by Alex Parkinson, the film follows the incredible true story about a team of experienced deep-sea divers who race against time to rescue their crewmate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface while working on undersea gas lines in the North Sea. With only a few minutes of oxygen left and no way to reach the surface on his own, the stranded diver must stay calm and hope for a miracle rescue against all odds. But even if he is rescued, how long can he survive without air? The film features Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole, and Cliff Curtis in the main roles.

Last Breath – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film holds an impressive critics’ score of 79% on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, with an even higher audience score of 91%. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Ratcheting up the tension to a riveting degree, Last Breath tells a remarkable true story with the utmost efficiency and a dependably terrific performance from Woody Harrelson.” It’s a must-watch for everyone, especially if you have an interest in survival dramas.

Where To Stream Last Breath In India?

As of now, the film is available to stream in India on the Lionsgate Play OTT platform. It has a runtime of around 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Last Breath Trailer

You can watch the film’s official trailer here to get a glimpse of the lead characters, the intense storyline, and the breathtaking underwater setting.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Loved 28 Years Later? Don’t Miss These 3 Lesser-Known Zombie Films On OTT That Pack An Emotional Punch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News