In a move straight out of a Hollywood tradition, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu took home a keepsake that Marvel Studios probably never expected to go missing. While Marvel is notorious for guarding its props, Liu managed to sneak away with a pair of Nike Air Jordan Access sneakers worn during one of the most memorable scenes in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings—the iconic bus fight.

In a candid interview with GQ, Liu admitted, “I’m pretty sure there is a Marvel PA out there still trying to track these down. But guess what? On my last day of shooting, I did manage to swipe them.” Talk about a move no one saw coming—except, maybe, for Liu, who clearly wanted to hold onto the moment. The bus scene was a fan favorite, with Liu’s split-kick move making waves across social media even before the movie hit theaters. Now, those very Jordans are a permanent reminder of that thrilling scene. Liu plans to display the shoes “in a case, somewhere until somebody I live with tells me that I can’t keep these around anymore.”

But the shoes weren’t the only items Liu couldn’t live without. When asked to share his top ten necessities, Liu listed a range of things from basketball to bubble tea. Alongside the Jordans, his list includes Asian snacks, sunglasses, watches, an Xbox, a Theragun, and even a manuscript of his book We Were Dreamers. His humble nature shines through when he adds, “I’m trying not to get ahead of myself too much. I really just want to see how this movie does and, hopefully, you know, get to do more.”

And Shang-Chi did more than just “do well”—it dominated the box office, raking in impressive numbers despite the ongoing pandemic. Fans and critics alike praised the film for its fresh take on the MCU, with some even calling it one of the best origin stories in Marvel history. Liu’s performance helped launch him into the spotlight, solidifying his place among Hollywood’s rising stars. With Shang-Chi breaking records and showing Marvel’s ability to succeed in theaters post-pandemic, it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing more of Liu in the MCU. Maybe next time, he’ll snag a few more props on the way out.

