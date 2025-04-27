Long before he became Hollywood’s go-to climate crusader, Leonardo DiCaprio was already showing signs of being a softie for animals. We’re not talking about red carpet campaigns or big-time donations here—this story’s got a lizard, a movie set, and a brush with disaster.

Let’s rewind to the Titanic era. While most actors showed up to set with coffee, DiCaprio showed up with a lizard. His pet reptile, Blizzard, was pretty much his set sidekick. The actor’s co-star, Kathy Bates, shared (via What Culture) that he’d stroll around with Blizzard like it was no big deal: just a boy and his scaly friend.

But things got dicey real fast. One day, Blizzard somehow ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time—right in the path of a vehicle. The tiny creature was hit by a truck during production. It could’ve ended there. However, it didn’t.

Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t just stand by but took charge, like some off-duty vet. He looked after the poor little pet of his himself—cleaned it up, gave it attention, and helped it recover. The lizard pulled through thanks to some unexpected TLC from his A-list buddy.

Safe to say, Blizzard probably didn’t tag along on any future film sets after that. Retirement well-earned. But what makes this whole tale stand out? It’s proof that Leo’s love for animals didn’t pop up once the fame came rolling in. This wasn’t for the cameras but instead for him.

And over the years, that side of him grew louder and prouder. Today, the Django Unchained star leads massive conservation efforts. He’s shelled millions to save wildlife, clean up oceans, and raise awareness about the climate crisis. His foundation, Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, supports everything from tiger preservation to rainforest rescue.

However, saving a lizard is oddly wholesome. Blizzard may not have a star on the Walk of Fame, but it’s definitely part of movie trivia history now, all thanks to a superstar with a big heart and quick reflexes.

