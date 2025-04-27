Stardom often comes with its perks, lavish red carpets, endless paparazzi, and millions of fans. But sometimes, the very roles that catapult an actor into the limelight are a double-edged sword. The fame that once seemed so sweet can quickly turn sour, leaving actors trapped in characters they’d rather forget. While the world loves to shout “iconic!” these stars have been known to mutter something closer to “ugh, not again.”

From being forever linked to a single, typecast role to being bombarded with fan expectations, these actors have all experienced the dark side of fame. So, let’s dive into the top 8 stars who, despite their legendary status, absolutely hated the roles that made them famous, because sometimes, the price of fame isn’t just fame itself.

Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen in Twilight

To put it mildly, Robert Pattinson’s time as Edward Cullen in Twilight was less than enchanting for him. While the franchise made him a household name, it also became the source of endless eye rolls. Pattinson has never been shy about his dislike for the role, with his remarks ranging from sarcastic to downright hilarious.

In fact, an entire YouTube compilation exists of him ripping apart his character and the melodramatic saga. His response to a question about what he took from the set? “My dignity.” And when asked if the end was bittersweet, he quipped, “For them!” Ouch indeed.

Blake Lively as Serena in Gossip Girl

Blake Lively may have embodied Serena van der Woodsen’s glamorous, drama-filled life, but playing the iconic Upper East Side heiress wasn’t all sunshine and Manhattan cocktails for her. While Gossip Girl catapulted Lively to stardom, she’s openly admitted that the role left her feeling compromised.

The wholesome actress is far from the character she portrayed, yet she’s still linked to the controversial Serena, whose storylines included a cocaine overdose, shooting someone, and infidelity. Lively has expressed frustration with the constant association, lamenting how far removed the character is from her true self. So, while Serena made her a star, Lively’s ready to leave her behind.

Zac Efron as Troy Bolton in High School Musical

Zac Efron might have been the heartthrob of High School Musical, but he’s far from a fan of his iconic role as Troy Bolton. While the Disney Channel film skyrocketed him to fame, Efron has openly admitted to a serious case of post-musical regret.

In fact, he once told Men’s Journals that looking back at his teen self makes him want to “kick that guy’s [butt].” He even described the fame he gained from the franchise as “not a real thing,” with the actor still seeing the “that [explicit] kid” in the mirror. It’s safe to say, Efron’s feelings toward High School Musical are anything but fabulous.

Kate Winslet as Rose in Titanic

Kate Winslet‘s role as Rose in Titanic may have propelled her to international fame, but the actress has some mixed feelings about the iconic part. While the 1997 film remains a beloved classic, Winslet’s experience was far from smooth. Director James Cameron wasn’t exactly a warm and fuzzy figure on set, famously mocking Winslet with the nickname “Kate weighs-a-lot” and losing his temper frequently.

But what really bothers her? Winslet believes her performance in Titanic was less than stellar. She’s gone on record saying she wishes she could go back and redo the role, a sentiment that might surprise fans who still think of her as the ultimate “Rose.”

Harrison Ford as Han Solo in Star Wars

Harrison Ford’s entry into acting is almost as legendary as his roles, but when it comes to Han Solo, he’s had some strong opinions. Ford, who initially caught George Lucas’ eye as a carpenter, never quite held the same affection for the Star Wars smuggler that fans did.

From the moment The Empire Strikes Back wrapped, Ford was vocal about wanting Han Solo written out, even declaring on The Today Show that he was “glad to see that costume for the last time” during the Return of the Jedi press tour. He’s also called Solo “dumb as a stump,” making it clear that the character was never his favorite to play. Despite all that, Solo’s legacy lives on, but Ford finally got his wish in The Force Awakens with Han’s memorable demise.

Megan Fox as Mikaela in Transformers

Megan Fox’s experience with Transformers is a bit more fiery than the films themselves. While the Transformers movies raked in cash and offered plenty of explosive action, Fox wasn’t thrilled with how her character, Mikaela, was portrayed.

Under Michael Bay’s direction, much of her screen time involved slow-motion runs and bending over cars in skimpy outfits, which left Fox feeling uncomfortable and unappreciated. She later admitted that her acting was “terrible” in the first two films and voiced her frustrations, even comparing Bay’s on-set behavior to that of Hitler. No wonder she ended up getting booted from the franchise after the second film, clearly, this wasn’t the role she’d envisioned for herself.

Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus may have become a household name as Hannah Montana, but looking back, she doesn’t exactly have fond memories of the role that made her famous. Playing a teen pop sensation while juggling a secret identity left the young star with body image issues and an identity crisis that haunted her for years.

In a reflection on the 10th anniversary of the show, Miley admitted the role led to anxiety attacks and hot flashes. Far from the glamorous world of fame that fans adored, her time as the Disney Channel’s golden girl was a real emotional rollercoaster.

Will Smith as Will Smith in The Fresh Prince

Will Smith may have won hearts as the charming, street-smart Will in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but don’t ask him to revisit those days anytime soon. The actor confessed that he “can’t bear to watch” the show, cringing at how hard he tried to act. Despite his major success, Smith admits his younger self was too eager to nail it, making those old episodes feel like an acting school misstep he’s now happy to leave in the past.

