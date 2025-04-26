Over the years, Jennifer Aniston has garnered a lot of attention, and her popularity means the controversies and rumors revolving around her name will follow. She has lived most of her life under the limelight, in front of the public, and constantly getting scrutinized for every move that she makes. The actress was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, but she has often been romantically linked with other personalities apart from her known relationships.

Numerous rumors and speculations have been made about Aniston, from cheating on Pitt with her Friends co-star Matt LeBlanc to having a relationship with her onscreen lover David Schwimmer. The list continues. So, we have made a list of the five times she was accused of false allegations that created quite a buzz online, as they were hard to ignore. Scroll ahead to find out.

Did Ross and Rachel become something offscreen?

After the Friends 2021 reunion, people thought there could have been more than friendship between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, who played Rachel Green and Ross Geller in the popular sitcom Friends. Although they never officially dated offscreen, their admission on the reunion of having a crush ignited this whole conversation. David shared on that episode, “I had a major crush on Jen. At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other.”

Later, when rumors started to circulate everywhere that post the reunion episode, Jen and David were spending quality time with each other, trying to give their bond another chance, the actress responded to it. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said, “That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother.” Recognizing the craze among the fans, she continued, “But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true.”

Jennifer Aniston made out with Matt LeBlanc while being with Brad Pitt?

Everybody knows about the iconic love story, marriage, and divorce of Aniston and Brad Pitt. They started dating in 1998 and got married in 2000 – in both years, she was with Pitt as the show ended in 2004, and given that they parted ways in 2005. However, in 2015, in a tabloid for Star Magazine, Matt LeBlanc’s father shared some shocking revelations about his son and Jennifer Aniston. He had said, “They [Jennifer and Matt] would make out in the dressing rooms … it was when she was married to Brad Pitt.”

This created quite a fuss, and as soon as people saw a scandal, they ran with it without verifying much. Later, to stop the spreading of the false accusations, one of Jennifer Aniston’s representatives wrote to Woman’s Day, “It is absolutely 100 [percent] false. Jennifer has never had a romantic or sexual relationship with Matt LeBlanc.”

How many times has Jennifer Aniston gotten pregnant?

There have been a lot of speculations revolving around Jen’s pregnancy. A few people claim that her divorce from Brad Pitt happened because she chose her career over her children. Debunking these rumors, once the Murder Mystery actress stated in a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption. … They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.” She further added that these rumors even persisted in her 50s and said, “Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52?”

In another candid interview with Allure, Aniston talked about the time when she was trying to get pregnant with her ex-husband Justin Theroux, and how she was objectified every now and then. She shared, “All the years and years and years of speculation … It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself. The [world] creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth.”

Is there something more between Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman?

Jennifer Aniston shares a beautiful friendship with Jason Bateman. The two of them have been seen onscreen in Horrible Bosses and The Switch. They are so close that Jen joined Bateman and his wife on a beach vacation. But rumor mills never stop speculating about things. There was a whole thread of rumors on Reddit that suggests the co-stars might have something more than what we see. However, neither Jennifer nor Jason has ever clarified these whispers. However, how they talk about one another proves that they see each other as family.

Did Jennifer Aniston ever have an affair with Barack Obama?

Among all the wild speculations, Jennifer Aniston having an affair with Barack Obama is probably the craziest. There were rumors that the actress was the reason behind Barack and Michelle’s alleged divorce, which clearly hasn’t happened yet. When Jen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she set the record straight by saying, “That is absolutely untrue. … I’ve met him once. I know Michelle more than him.”

However, when Michelle was missing from Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration, people started to speculate about her divorce. Melanie King even leaked a revelation from Jennifer Aniston’s friend that confirmed her affair with Barack Obama and was the reason for Michelle Obama’s divorce. However, on Valentine’s Day, Barack clapped back at those rumors by sharing a love-filled photo with his wife and a caption, “Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama!”

What do you think about these crazy rumors revolving around Jennifer Aniston’s name?

