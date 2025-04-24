After getting divorced from Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt is once again thinking of getting hitched to his current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. Before Ines and after his separations, Pitt was romantically involved with other women as well. But as reports suggested, he is very much serious about the entrepreneur and wants to spend his life with her. They are now figuring out how to take the next steps in their relationship.

For the unversed, Pitt and Ramon’s dating rumors started to churn out back in 2023. Soon enough, it was confirmed that they were dating in real life, and now, after being together for a couple of years, they are planning to get married. On the other hand, the Bullet Train actor is a father of six children, whom he shares with his previous wife, Angelina Jolie.

A close source to Brad Pitt recently opened up about the actor’s romantic life in conversation with RadarOnline.com and revealed that the actor and Ines de Ramon enjoy each other’s company so much that they could plan their wedding anytime soon. The insider said, “Brad is finally feeling free of his past and the seemingly endless divorce from Angelina. He wants Ines to know he’ll always be there for her, no matter how far he travels for work.”

The person further continued, “Brad knows how tough his divorce has been for Ines to deal with and appreciates that she continued to stand by his side, no matter how bitter the battle became or how long it dragged on.” This report surfaced just a few days after there were speculations about their breakup. As per the source, the actor is trying to see where his life with Ines de Ramon goes, and based on the rumor mills, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has proposed marriage to her before heading to his next project.

The source stated, “He loves being with someone who’s outside the industry and doesn’t feel the need to compete with him. I’m sure that’s a big relief for him.” If what the insider has to say is to be believed, then Ines has said yes to Pitt’s proposal and that their union is expected to happen this summer. The wedding list will include a few of the actor’s close friends from the industry and family. However, the confirmation about their engagement is yet to come.

For those who don’t know, Ines de Ramon was previously married to actor Paul Wesley, who is popularly known for his performance in Vampire Diaries. They got separated within three years of their marriage.

However, as Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon gear up for their union, does this mean he will have his third time’s charm in marriage? What do you think?

