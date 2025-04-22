When Ocean’s Eleven rolled the dice in 2001, it wasn’t just another glitzy heist movie. It was Brad Pitt’s masterclass in how to steal scenes without breaking a sweat. Sure, the cast was stacked with Hollywood royalty, Clooney, Roberts, Damon, but Pitt? He was the secret weapon. As Rusty Ryan, he didn’t just play second-in-command; he became the smooth-talking, snack-munching soul of the film. His effortless charm turned what could’ve been a one-off into a cultural reset for cool.

But Pitt wasn’t just there for the close-ups; he was instrumental behind the scenes too, helping shape the vibe, chemistry, and laid-back wit that made Ocean’s Eleven a genre-defining hit. It wasn’t just a reboot, it was a Brad Pitt blueprint. The kind of star power that makes a movie sparkle before the first line is even delivered.

Ocean’s Eleven might’ve been stylish without Pitt’s swagger, timing, and charisma. With him? It became iconic.

Ocean’s Eleven Box Office Success

Ocean’s Eleven wasn’t just a slick heist movie, it was a smooth-talking, poker-faced cinematic jackpot that walked into December 2001, robbed the box office blind, and left Hollywood grinning. With Steven Soderbergh directing a dream team of actors that included George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts, the film didn’t just open doors, it kicked them in wearing designer suits and sunglasses.

Brad Pitt, forever munching snacks and oozing charisma as Rusty Ryan, wasn’t just a scene-stealer; he helped Ocean’s Eleven become the coolest movie of the early 2000s. His effortless chemistry with Clooney gave us the most charming criminal duo this side of Las Vegas. The audience? Hooked. Critics? Impressed. The box office? Obliterated.

Opening weekend saw Ocean’s Eleven dethrone Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Yes, the Boy Who Lived got out-scheduled by a crew of impossibly good-looking con artists. It went on to earn over $450 million globally on an $85 million budget, becoming Brad Pitt’s and Julia Roberts’ biggest opening weekend at the time (via Box Office Mojo). It was such a mega-hit that even Benedict couldn’t steal this win back.

The film also smashed the December opening weekend record (briefly), proved original heist comedies could still dominate, and became Clooney’s highest-grossing for over a decade. Brad Pitt? He walked out of that vault with a franchise in hand and more snack memes than anyone could count.

Ocean’s Eleven didn’t just win at the box office, it redefined the modern ensemble caper and did it all with swagger, smirks, and a perfectly timed Danny Ocean wink.

Second Highest-Grossing Ocean’s Movie

After Ocean’s Eleven walked away with a vault full of box office gold, Ocean’s Twelve returned with even more style, sass, European flair, and a plot twist or twelve. Released in December 2004, this globetrotting sequel packed up the gang (and their flawless wardrobes) and took the heist game international. Think fewer vaults, more villas, and double the chaos.

Brad Pitt once again brought Rusty Ryan’s cool factor to maximum levels, only this time, he had to dodge Interpol, rival thieves, and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ laser-focused stares. The cast grew, the cons got weirder (Julia Roberts pretending to be Julia Roberts??), and Vincent Cassel danced through lasers like it was an Olympic sport.

Despite its twist-heavy plot and mixed reviews, Ocean’s Twelve still walked out laughing all the way to the bank, snatching nearly $363 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). It became the tenth-highest-grossing movie of 2004 and cemented the Ocean’s franchise as a stylish box office juggernaut.

Brad, Clooney, and the crew once again proved that crime may not pay, but charm, cheekbones, and a jazzy score definitely do.

