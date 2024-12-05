Brad Pitt didn’t just steal scenes in Ocean’s Eleven—he devoured them, literally. In one of the movie’s most memorable moments, where Rusty Ryan (Pitt) is casually munching on shrimp while spying on Tess, Brad polished off 40 shrimp in a single shot. That’s right—forty. It turns out that playing a smooth-talking con man comes with an appetite.

Rusty’s constant snacking wasn’t in the script at first. It was a quirky idea from Pitt himself. He figured a guy always on the move wouldn’t have time for sit-down meals—so Rusty grazes. It worked so well that it became a trademark. But Pitt probably regretted choosing a shrimp cocktail for that scene. Director Steven Soderbergh revealed it took several takes to nail the shot, meaning Brad had to down shrimp after shrimp like a pro.

The snacking thing wasn’t new for Pitt. Over the years, he’s built a reputation as the king of on-screen eating. Fans first noticed it in Ocean’s Eleven—where he nibbled on everything from burgers to nachos—but it didn’t stop there. In Moneyball, his Twinkie moment had us all craving snacks. Even when he played a hitman in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, he made Angelina Jolie’s pot roast look mouthwatering, poison or not.

In a 2019 interview, Pitt joked that he’s a “grazer by nature.” It’s more than just a habit—it’s character work. He saw Rusty constantly in motion, always grabbing food on the fly. That attention to detail gave us one of modern cinema’s most remarkable—and hungriest—characters.

Dubbed the “Laurence Olivier of eating,” Brad has turned simple snacking into a cinematic art form. But filming the Ocean’s Eleven shrimp scene? That was less art and more endurance. Still, Pitt pulled it off with his signature calm, cementing Rusty’s snacking legacy and reminding us all: sometimes, dedication to the craft means eating like there’s no tomorrow.

