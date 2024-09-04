Barbie’s adorable cast—Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling—are officially teaming up once again for the Ocean’s Eleven prequel. The original 2001 film Ocean Eleven saw George Clooney play the role of Frank Sinatra as Danny Ocean alongside a star-studded cast including Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, and Don Cheadle. It was followed by global sequels—Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, and Ocean’s 8.

Warner Bros. first announced the untitled movie in May 2022. Robbie confirmed that she will produce alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley, and also star in the film. Jay Roach will direct the movie, and Carrie Solomon will write the script.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ocean’s Eleven prequel.

What Will Ocean’s Eleven Prequel About?

When the film was announced, the only detail revealed about the plot was that it would take place in Europe during the 1960s. In addition, Roach shared more insights during an interview with the Associated Press: “It’s a heist movie still, but it’s very much a love story.” He also mentioned that Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief inspired the movie, which will be set in Monte Carlo in 1962.

Who Will Star In Ocean’s Eleven Prequel?

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are officially set to appear on-screen together after Gosling was confirmed to join the cast in August 2022. Director Roach acknowledged some initial hesitation about casting them together again so soon after Barbie but ultimately recognized the strong audience interest in seeing their chemistry on screen once more. He shared, “Originally, there were some questions about whether it would be weird to have [Robbie and Gosling] together again after Barbie. But I think there’s just some pairings you want to see again and again.”

As of now, no other cast members have been announced, and since the film is a prequel to the 2001 Ocean’s Eleven, it’s unlikely to feature the original cast.

Must Read: Emily Blunt As Kitty Oppenheimer: An Oscar-Worthy Performance That Can’t Be Ignored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News