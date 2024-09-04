Kit Harington, known for his heroic role as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, has taken a sharp turn away from the spotlight of traditional heroes. He’s more interested in playing “messed up” characters rather than your classic good guy. This shift in interest comes as Harington steps into the darker side with his new film, Blood for Dust, where he embraces a villainous role.

Harington’s admission to Entertainment Weekly reveals his evolving career choices. “That is seemingly what I’ve been hunting a bit,” Harington said, reflecting on his career post-Game of Thrones. The actor, who once thrived as a heroic figure, now finds more allure in complex, morally ambiguous characters. “I’m not so interested in heroic roles,” he confessed. “If I am, they have to be pretty anti-hero-ish.” The straightforward heroics of Jon Snow are a thing of the past for Harington.

In fact, Harington was initially set to revisit his iconic character in a Game of Thrones spinoff centered on Jon Snow. However, he confirmed earlier this month that the project is currently shelved. “I hadn’t really ever spoken about it,” he revealed to ScreenRant, “because it was in development.” The spinoff, which many fans hoped would explore Jon Snow’s adventures with the Wildlings, struggled to find the right story and is now “firmly on the shelf.”

His project, Blood for Dust, reflects Harington’s shift from traditional hero roles. Gearing up for its OTT release on August 23, the film showcases a role that aligns with Harington’s current fascination with flawed, intense personalities.

While Jon Snow’s journey ended with his exile to the Haunted Forest and a new life with the Wildlings, fans must wait for any potential return to Westeros. For now, Harington is fully immersed in exploring new, gritty territories in his acting career. As he puts it, playing a deeply faulted character provides a richer canvas for his craft. With Blood for Dust on the horizon, it looks like Kit Harington embraces the darker, more intricate roles he’s been searching for.

