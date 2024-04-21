The Game of Thrones star Kit Harington shaded his good guy persona in his latest film, Blood for Dust. He had a white character in the HBO series and the Marvel movie Eternals, but the actor reportedly got bored of playing the hero and wanted to be a bad guy. But why was he done being a hero on screen? Keep scrolling to know more.

Kit became famous after appearing as Jon Snow in the HBO series based on George RR Martin’s books. He was part of the main cast and one of the leading actors. By the end, he was romantically paired opposite Emilia Clarke, who made her MCU debut last year with Disney+’s Secret Invasion. Kit made his MCU debut with 2021’s Eternals, in which he played the role of Dane Whitman. He reunited with GOT co-star Richard Madden in the Marvel movie.

As mentioned above, Kit Harington had heroic characters in his notable works, including Game of Thrones and Eternals. But in his recent movie Blood for Dust, he took up a negatively shaded character. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed why he was attracted to an anti-hero character, even though his heart goes to people playing heroes.

Kit Harington said, “That is seemingly what I’ve been hunting a bit. If I look at the roles I’ve taken since playing an out-and-out hero in Game of Thrones, I have to admit there seems to be some sort of pushback about playing a hero. I’m not so interested in heroic roles, and if I am, they have to be pretty anti-hero-ish.” He revealed that after GOT ended in 2019, he had been looking for more murkier roles than Jon Snow.

The Game of Thrones star continued, “They’re f*cking hard to play and to make interesting. It is more fascinating as an actor, I think, to empathize with someone deeply faulted and wrong, to try and find your way into why they are doing these things.”

Kit Harington continued, “But at the moment, I just find it more interesting looking for the f*cked-up people.” However, he acknowledged people who play heroic roles and thought they were very talented.

Kit Harington’s movie Blood for Dust was released in select theatres in the US on April 19.

