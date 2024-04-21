The latest MonsterVerse movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is in no mood to stop as it has now surpassed Meg 2: The Trench in China and achieved an amazing feat. The movie has also been extended to Chinese theatres because of its good results. Keep scrolling to get all the deets.

It will almost be a month since the movie’s release. The good box office results of the film might decide the future of the franchise. People flocked to the theatres to watch the two ancient Titans, Godzilla and Kong, fight on the big screen. This time, they teamed up together to fight a tyrant named Skar from the Hollow Earth.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is based on Godzilla and Mothra by Toho Co. Ltd. The movie was directed by Adam Wingard and has Rebecca Hall in the lead. It has the lowest budget in the franchise but is commercially doing well. As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando, the MonsterVerse movie earned a strong $3.3 million on 4th Saturday from over 86K screenings. The numbers have dropped just 32% from last Saturday for a $117.6 million cume.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has reportedly become China’s 6th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID, as predicted previously. The film has accumulated $160K in pre-sales for the fourth Sunday and will be played in over 88K screenings. It collected more than $2K from Saturday and $8K last Saturday.

The Adam Wingard movie aims for $6 million to $7 million on the 4th 3-day weekend in China. More good news for the fans: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will play in the theatres in China for another month till May 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

