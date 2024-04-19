Timothee Chalamet-led Dune 2 is now showing signs of slowing down in its theatrical run and will be wrapping up its journey soon. Still, as per the latest development, the biggie bagged an impressive score, and it has come despite the film being available for digital viewing. With its performance, the magnum opus scored the 6th highest 7th Wednesday of all time for March releases at the North American box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the Dune sequel was released on March 1. It received highly positive reviews from critics and even enjoyed highly favorable word-of-mouth. The film was also promoted as a visual treat, thus helping it attract a large chunk of IMAX viewers. As a result, the Timothee Chalamet starrer emerged as a commercial winner and is enjoying big profits.

As per the latest collection update, Dune 2 earned $391K this Wednesday, helping the film to achieve a spot among the top 10 scorers for 7th Wednesday. With $391K, the biggie has scored the 6th highest 7th Wednesday of all time in at the North American box office for films released in March. It surpassed 300 ($216K), The Batman ($258K), Alice In Wonderland ($268K), and Liar Liar ($310K).

Captain Marvel ($1.4 million), Zootopia ($558K), Beauty And The Beast ($475K), The Hunger Games ($461K), and How To Train Your Dragon ($410K) are in the first 5 positions, respectively.

With this latest addition, Dune 2‘s domestic tally has moved up to $273.3 million, and from here, the film is expected to add $7-$8 million more, thus pushing the final tally up to $280 million or slightly higher. Thus, the mark of $300 million will be missed.

Meanwhile, the Dune sequel also stars Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, and others in key roles.

