Zendaya has made history by becoming the youngest actress to receive two Emmys for lead actress in a drama series. She won the award for her role as Rue Bennett in the hit series Euphoria. The audience has loved her as MJ in the Spider-Man franchise led by Tom Holland. The actress started her journey with Disney and has an impressive net worth. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

For the unversed, the Spider-Man actress appeared in an ad with Selena Gomez before getting her breakthrough in Disney’s Shake it Up. She is not only an accomplished actress but a capable singer as well. She is also associated with several high-end brands and earns from the endorsements.

Zendaya is one of the most influential personalities in Hollywood’s present generation. She is a fantastic actress and a unique human being who has a great rapport with her co-stars, a little too good with Tom Holland, IYKYK. Let us look at her earnings from films, television, endorsements, and music, in short, her net worth.

Films

In 2012, the actress made her first film appearance in Disney’s TV film Frenemies, and she received a staggering $284K for her role. One of Zendaya’s most famous roles is in the MCU as MJ to Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man in Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home. As per Puck News, the actress made a whopping $10 million for her role in the comic book movie franchise.

She earned $162K for her role in yet another Disney Channel film titled Zapped. The actress received a minimum of $300K for her role in the Netflix movie Malcolm and Marie. Zendaya appeared for seven minutes in the Timothee Chalamet-led film Dune. She earned around $300K and is expected to receive $1 million for the second installment. She will allegedly earn about $11 million for her upcoming movie Challengers.

Television

Zendaya rose to fame with Disney’s Shake it Up. She was on the show for three seasons, and as per EntityMag, she got $140K for her role. For KC Undercover, the actress got $400K per season. For Euphoria, the actress received not only endless applause but a hefty paycheck as well. For seasons 1 and 2, she reportedly made a staggering $10 million, while she has charged $1 million per episode for the upcoming third season.

Music

As mentioned, Zendaya is an accomplished singer who made it to #40 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014 with her single Replay. She did Labirynth for her series Euphoria. The Spider-Man star, therefore, makes money through her music as well.

Endorsements

The actress is associated with famous brands such as Valentino, CoverGirl, Lancome, Squarespace, and others. She also worked with Tommy Hilfiger and reportedly had her own fashion line, Daya, by Zendaya.

Zendaya’s impressive salaries for her work in the industry and her pay from endorsements and music make an estimated net worth of around $22 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

On the work front, Zendaya’s Challengers will be released in the theatres in 2024.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taylor Swift VS Dakota Johnson Fashion Face-Off: Who Floored Everyone With Their Jazzy Metallic Gown & Perfectly Toned Legs?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News