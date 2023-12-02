Taylor Swift is currently one of the most influential personalities in the world. Her sense of styling, especially her iconic red lipstick, has also swept her followers. The songstress recently donned a silver gown that left our jaws dropped. It reminded us of the outfit Dakota Johnson wore in 2015’s Golden Globes Award ceremony. Keep scrolling to get a look at both the looks as we decode them.

Taylor sported the glamorous gown at the London Premiere of Beyonce’s concert film Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. She posted pictures of her with BFF Blake Lively from the premiere, winning hearts with their amazing friendship and dynamics. The Grammy-winning singer ruled the box office with her concert tour movie, The Eras Tour, and like a good sport, she reached for the premiere of Queen Bey’s film.

Dakota Johnson and Taylor Swift sport a similar hairstyle as they both have bangs. Taylor sported a silver Balmain gown with spaghetti straps. The body-hugging gown featured a thigh-high slit with a broad neckline. It had sequins all over. Swift paired the gorgeous dress with a pair of black heels.

Taylor Swift’s pictures have been posted by Kea on the social media platform X. She styled her hair golden locks in old Hollywood-style waves. For makeup, she sported her iconic cat eye and signature red lips. Swift also had dewy coverage makeup on her face with red blush on the cheeks.

For accessories, she opted for diamond earrings and statement rings.

You can check out the pictures of the diva here:

Taylor Swift in custom Balmain at the London premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie pic.twitter.com/PX8FKNeypj — Kea (@jacquemusx) December 1, 2023

On the other hand, Dakota Johnson also looked mesmerizing in a strapless silver gown. The Fifty Shades star’s dress had a similar thigh-high slit to that of Taylor Swift’s gown from the recent event. She paired the gorgeous gown with silver ankle-strap heels. Dakota carried a mirrored clutch and cocktail ring.

Dakota opted for minimalistic makeup with sheer foundation, blushed cheeks, and berry lips. Her eyes were kohl-lined, and brunette locks were kept open and casual. Her pictures were shared by a fan page, Mónica | SLB on X.

See her gorgeous images here:

Dakota Johnson in Chanel at the 2015 Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/rreNXiPvLh — Mónica | SLB ✨ (@MonicaMonteiiro) August 1, 2019

Dakota Johnson, who is gearing up to appear in and as Madame Web, had her floored with her ‘fresh as a daisy’ look at the 2015 Golden Globes Awards event.

