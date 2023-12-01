Megan Fox's Ex Shia Labeouf's Net Worth 20% Higher Than What Machine Gun Kelly Holds

Megan Fox is currently in the headlines after she passed a statement regarding raising her kids. The actress, who has dated quite a few men over the years, co-parents her three sons with Brian Austin Green. The actress shares Journey 7, Bodhi 9, and Noah 11 with him.

In a recent interview, the actress asserted that she wants to raise her boys into responsible men and even asserted that they should not behave like the men she has been with. She even asserted that she would make sure that her boys share an emotional intimacy with their partner.

Interestingly, a few months ago, Megan Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green shared how he, along with his fiancee Sharna Burgess, co-parents the three sons he shares with the Transformers actress.

Megan enjoys a net worth of around $11 million. And we tried researching the net worths of the men she has dated. Have a look.

Shia Labeouf’s Net Worth – $30 Million

Many celeb profiling websites report the actor’s net worth as $30 million in 2023. He starred in the film opposite Megan Fox, and they dated for quite some time. However, both of them confirmed the rumors much later in life.

Labeouf earned a whopping $20.75 million from the Transformers franchise, according to Marca, where the actor was paid $750K for the first film, $5 million, and $15 million for the second and third million. He was being offered the same prize for the next film, and he reportedly asked for $18 million!

Brian Austin Green’s Net Worth – $8 Million

The Beverly Hills 90210 actor enjoys a net worth of $8 million. He started dating Megan in 2004 when he was 30 and she was 18. However, he was hesitant to enter the relationship. He married Megan Fox in 2010, and the couple filed for divorce in 2015 but came back together only to get divorced in 2021.

Brian Austin Green purchased a home worth $2.95, which they sold at $3.75 million.

Machine Gun Kelly’s Net Worth – $25 Million

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in 2022, and the rapper enjoys a net worth of a whopping $25 million at the age of 33. It was reported by Marca that he bought Logan Paul’s mansion, which is worth $7.5 million, in 2022. The mansion comes with a spa-inspired pool, a wine cellar, and a one-bedroom guest house as well!

David Gallagher’s Net Worth – $4 Million

David Gallagher is best known for the sitcom 7 Heavens, and the TV star briefly dated the Expend4bles actress. However, not much is known about how, when, and why they broke up! Check out their picture shared by a fan page on Instagram.

Well, that was quite a list of men having fortunes!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

