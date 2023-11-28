Hollywood’s hottest couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, has been making us all swoon over their la-la-land romance, which appears straight out of a romantic song written by the singer herself. From Taylor running backstage after wrapping up the tour to plant a kiss on Travis to the NFL star openly professing his love for the songstress during his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, the couple’s extensive PDA has been the talk of the town.

After weeks of speculation, Taylor and Tarvis confirmed their romance in September when the Grammy winner accepted his invitation to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. Well, it was Travis who made the first move via his podcast in July, and the rest is history. For the uninitiated, Taylor called it quits earlier this year with English actor Joe Alwyn after dating him for seven years.

Ever since the news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance broke out, the internet has been debating who’s more famous, subsequently wondering who earns more than the other. While many netizens have been commenting that Tay put Travis “on the map,” NFL fans know the man is a superstar with two Super Bowl wins to his credit. Meanwhile, we can’t help but think about how strong this power couple is together.

As Tay and Travis continue to make headlines for their whirlwind romantic affair, we are below rounding up how much the couple makes individually and what’s their combined net worth.

Taylor Swift’s net worth

A pop-cultural phenomenon, Taylor Swift‘s immaculate fan following is world-known. Her ongoing Eras Tour has further added to her global popularity, and the Willow crooner continues to add to her staggering net worth. According to Forbes, Taylor’s net worth is currently estimated to be around $1.1 billion as of October 2023, according to an analysis by Bloomberg. The singer makes $150 million via her music and brand annually. Taylor has been the face of many campaigns for globally renowned brands like Cover Girl, Diet Coke, and Capital One, among others, and also has an album promotional deal with a retail corporation.

However, a huge chunk of Taylor’s income comes from her tours. Her first concert tour, the Fearless Tour (2008–2009), helped her earn $75 million, while her 1989 World Tour (2015) brought in $345 million, emerging as the highest-grossing U.S. stadium tour of all time. The 12-time Grammy Award winner made more than $780 million during the US leg of the Eras Tour. In addition to her thriving musical career, Taylor also has an enchanting real estate portfolio worth more than $150 million, including her $29 million estate in Beverly Hills, her $20 million duplex in New York City, and her $17 million mansion in Rhode Island. She also owns two private jets worth $40 million and $59 million, respectively.

Travis Kelce Net Worth

Travis Kelce might not be Taylor Swift-level rich, but he can splurge enough to rent out her favorite restaurants to enjoy solo dates for the rest of their lives. The Kansas City Chief has a net worth of $40 million, as per celebrity net worth. Travis has been a part of the NFL since 2013 and has been playing as the tight end, and we may add, quite effortlessly. In 2013, the footballer reportedly signed a four-year, $3.12 million deal with the team, and in 2016, he went for a five-year, $45 million extension, including $22 million guaranteed and a $14 million annual salary. Apparently, in 2020, the two-time Super Bowl champion signed a four-year deal with his team for about $57 million.

There has also been a notable jump in Travis’s salary, from $2.9 million in 2022 to $11.2 million this year. Additionally, he also has endorsements with brands like Pfizer, Nike, Bud Light, and State Farm. In October of this year, it was reported that Travis Kelce had snapped up a $6 million mansion in Kansas City, seeking more privacy surrounding his newfound romance with Taylor.

Together, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce boast a combined net worth of approximately $1.14 billion.

