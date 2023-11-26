Jennifer Lopez, one of the most popular Hollywood celebs, was once fired from a prestigious position by a luxury brand over some surprising allegations that she took a bag full of their merchandise worth over a million dollars. Can you believe it? Well, the luxury brand was none other than Louis Vuitton, and after signing her as their brand ambassador, they dropped her out.

Back in 2003, Jennifer was seen all over Louis Vuitton’s poster promoting their monogram bags during their campaign and was soon roped in as their brand ambassador. But the songstress didn’t return to being the brand’s face anymore despite her massive fanbase for this reason. Scroll ahead to read the shocking details.

Amid Jennifer Lopez’s FIAT controversial deal, because of her bad behavior, Louis Vuitton also cut their ties with the songstress. Apparently, after concluding her shoot with Louis Vuitton’s 2003 Paris campaign, JLo allegedly walked away with a bag filled with their merchandise worth a million dollars. As per The Sun, ‘I Ain’t Your Mama’ singer took expensive items worth $6000 (£5,000). A close source to the situation revealed to the publication that Jennifer sent one of her staff to get her forgotten pair of socks.

The insider mentioned, “There is an unwritten understanding that whenever someone does one of our shoots they can help themselves to a few things. These are pieces they have worn and really taken a shine to. But Jennifer totally went to town and pretty much emptied the studio.”

Jennifer Lopez and Louis Vuitton had signed an autumn and winter advertising campaign deal worth $2.5 million and while there was a huge excitement revolving around the two of them collaborating together, their relationship hit a rough patch over the reported incident.

Marc Jacobs, who was the designer back then, wanted a pop culture sensation to rule their brand and thus signed JLo. However, her behavior made the luxury brand take a drastic decision. Later, in an interview with Adweek, Jennifer Lopez talked about the controversy that sparked over her attitude problems. She said, “… I felt that it was important to start seeing somebody who looked like me in those ads because it had been the same look for so long. And to see a Latina there, a young Latin girl, at the time for me, was very, very important. I took that chance and knew that it would be something that could make a difference.”

Well, now, Jennifer Lopez has her own skincare line, JLo Beauty, which she often promotes, along with leading brands like Coach, Intimissi, and others. Did you know about these allegations against Ben Affleck‘s wife?

