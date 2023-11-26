Jennifer Lawrence found a new identity after featuring in The Hunger Games franchise as Katniss Everdeen. The film franchise has a massive fanbase across the globe, and the new movie, a prequel under the same franchise set 60 years ahead of Katniss’s arrival, is released; the hype created quite a buzz among the fans.

Even though The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, received rave reviews from the audience and even got a decent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie couldn’t surpass the previous films of the franchise. Scroll ahead to find a detailed report on the rating of the film franchise.

For the unversed, while we didn’t see any of The Hunger Games cast like Jennifer Lawrence or Liam Hemsworth in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the movie featured a new group of actors donning the pivotal roles. Rachel Zegler played the female lead, and Lucy Gray Baird and Tom Blyth played Coriolanus Snow.

Here’s which Hunger Games movie received how much rating from Rotten Tomatoes:

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Rachel Zegler starrer The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hit the screens on November 17, 2023. Even though it got quite a prestigious score from the audience, the movie received almost 36% lower ratings on Rotten Tomatoes than the OG Hunger Games movie. As per the site, it got 66%.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 & 2

From the sequel series, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and 2, refer to the satisfactory ultimate conclusion phase. While the Jennifer Lawrence starrer didn’t receive a huge rating from the audience, it maintained a decent score on Rotten Tomatoes with 70%. Part 1 was released in 2014, followed by the second part in the next year.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

JLaw and Liam Hemsworth starrer, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, premiered on November 22, 2013. The film received an amazing 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while from the audience it got 89%.

The Hunger Games

The OG movie that created waves in the cinematic universe with its dramatic violence and emotional uproar received 84% on the Tomatometer, while the audience rated 81% as mentioned on Rotten Tomatoes. Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen has become an iconic character after this movie, and to date, it’s one of her best performances ever.

Well, whatever it is, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes ranked the lowest in The Hunger Games’ film franchise. What is your opinion on that?

