Even though Jennifer Lawrence had been an actress in Hollywood for a long time, it was her character Katniss Everdeen from Hunger Games that put her on the map and made her quite popular overnight. And if reports aren’t enough to prove that, well, her huge salary jump in the franchise itself can attest to it. Do you know how much she got paid for her role in The Hunger Games franchise? Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Reportedly, JLaw is one of the highest-paid actresses currently ruling over the Hollywood industry. Apparently, the Passengers actress had received $25 million for her recently released film No Hard Feelings.

Jennifer Lawrence started with quite a low budget for her film The Hunger Games but received a 3900% hike at the end of the franchise. Jaws dropped? Well, pick them up to read further.

The Hunger Games was first premiered back in 2012, followed by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 in 2014, and the Part 2 in 2015. The film trilogy earned quite a moolah from the box office. While the first film made $694.4 million, the second one saw the most success as it gained $865 million. The third part of the book was made in two parts. Mockingjay Part 1 made $755.4 million, and Part 2 earned $653.4 million.

Jennifer Lawrence played the protagonist of the film and was seen as the feisty Katniss Everdeen. According to Hollywood Reporter, JLaw took home a mere $500K for her role in the first Hunger Games film as the makers didn’t know it would reach such great heights. For the second film, the actress received $10 million. However, for the third and fourth films of the franchise, Jennifer earned $20 million each. So, cumulatively, JLaw received a hefty $50.5 million salary from the whole franchise.

Well, that’s huuuuge.

Apart from JLaw, The Hunger Games also featured Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Banks, and others in pivotal roles.

What are your thoughts about Jennifer Lawrence’s salary hike in The Hunger Games? Let us know.

