Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing concert film in history! The throne has been conquered by Michael Jackson‘s This Is It for the longest time, but the Swiftie phenomenon is unprecedented. Scroll below for details as we discuss the budget and returns of the concert film so far.

Madonna, BTS, Jonas Brothers, and Katy Perry have been among other stars who’ve released their concert films in the past. It is to be noted that concert films weren’t as celebrated in the past, and all the aforementioned names garnered under $50 million via their releases. It was Miley Cyrus with Hannah Montana, who achieved the $70 million milestone in history until Justin Bieber came up with Never Say Never.

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011), released in 2011, earned about $99 million at the box office. It was followed by the sequel ‘Believe’ in 2013, which only raked in $32.2 million worldwide. As for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, it currently ranks #2 with over $100 million in collections via pre-sales only.

Michael Jackon’s This Is It is the Highest-Grossing concert film of all time, with collections of $261 million worldwide. Considering the massive buzz and the projections, Taylor Swift is sure to cross this mark by a considerable margin with her recently released movie.

Along with that, Drumrolls, please! Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film has already recovered its estimated budget of about $10-$20 million, as reported by Puck.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has added $40-50 million to its kitty on Day 1, while the opening weekend could go as high as $130 million in North America.

Only time will tell where The Eras Tour film lands in its lifetime. So far, it is predicted to be the third highest-grossing movie in 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood Box Office updates!

Must Read: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Box Office Day 1: High Chances Of Hitting $50 Million Milestone On Friday Itself, Weekend Estimates Shows A Massive Jump After A Blockbuster Start!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News