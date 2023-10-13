Taylor Swift is one of the most influential and celebrated artists of her generation. Her sixth concert tour, Eras Tour, was, needless to say, highly successful. The tour movie has finally hit the big screen, and excitement for it is at its peak. The concert movie’s preview show’s collection is out! Scroll down to know.

For the unversed, this movie will showcase the captivating performances of the American singer from her sixth tour in a cinematic format, making it a definite delight for all Swifties! Her immense popularity has translated into unprecedented ticket sales, with presales alone exceeding a staggering $100 million.

According to the latest report from Deadline, the Taylor Swift: Eras Tour concert movie has officially grossed $2.8 million in Thursday night’s previews. The film was screened in 2,700 theaters, with showings commencing at 6 p.m. local time.

It’s important to note that these preview figures do not necessarily predict the weekend’s overall performance. Projections of over $100 million for its domestic run still apply, with the film screening in 3,855 theaters. Taylor Swift made a last-minute announcement on Wednesday night, just before her premiere, that she was shifting her original release date plan from Friday at 6 p.m. to Thursday night previews for the movie directed by Sam Wrench. In some locations, advance tickets for the concert film were only available six to eight hours before the showtime.

Furthermore, it’s important to consider that last night’s performance doesn’t have many direct comparisons. This is due not only to the sudden inclusion of Thursday previews but also because there have been relatively few wide-release concert films in the modern era of box office previews. It’s worth noting that the midnight showings of the Michael Jackson concert documentary “This Is It” began on a Tuesday night, October 27, and grossed $2.2 million, ultimately achieving $7.4 million on its Wednesday and an impressive $34.4 million over its five-day run.

