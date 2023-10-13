We’re just a few hours away from witnessing one of the year’s biggest releases in theatres. Yes, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will finally hit the big screen, and excitement is at its peak. We’ve been flooded with box office projections for the last few weeks, suggesting a terrific start. So, if you’re excited to know more or planning to watch the film, keep reading this story!

For those who don’t know, this film will feature Taylor Swift‘s performances from her sixth tour, The Eras Tour, in a cinematic way. So, it’s a sure-shot treat for all Swifties! As we all know, Tay is one of the most followed singers of the current time, and her popularity has resulted in madness at ticket counters as presales alone have amassed way beyond $100 million.

A few days back, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was projected to rake in $100 million or more at the North American box office. As per latest estimates, the film aims to score up to $125 million during the opening weekend alone. This concert film is expected to earn $50 million to $75 million outside North American theatres, taking the projected total to as high as $200 million at the worldwide box office, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Where to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour?

As per Deadline, the film has hit AMC theaters in the United States by midday October 12 and will be screened for the next four weekends. Even on Halloween night, i.e., October 31, special shows will be arranged. It’ll be running in 8,500 theaters across 100 countries starting from today. In India, Brazil, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Macau, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and Vietnam, this concert film will be released on November 3.

Where to buy tickets?

In the US, tickets are available at amctheatres.com/TheErasTour, and even on Fandango, one can buy the ticket. Even on the film’s official site, TSTheErasTourFilm.com, one can book their tickets.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

