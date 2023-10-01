Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be going steady even though the rumoured couple has not yet acknowledged their relationship publicly. A source now claims that they are making plans about what they should get dressed as for Halloween, and they might be gracing Heidi Klum’s party for the occasion. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

After breaking up with Joe Alwyn, Taylor‘s name was briefly involved with singer Matty Healy, but that fizzled out soon. Last month, rumours of Swift and the footballer’s alleged romance started out as she was spotted cheering for him at his game. They were also seen getting all comfy afterwards, and now this!

As per Daily Mail, a source close to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has claimed that they are planning their Halloween outfit, and they will reportedly pair up and dress as Barbie and Ken from this year’s Margot Robbie-led film. The source said, “The whirlwind that this relationship has started is something that Taylor is familiar with, and Travis is OK with. He wants to get in as much time as possible with her before she embarks on her international tour.”

Heidi Klum also told Daily Mail that she would love to have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for her Halloween bash. She said, “If they would just show up, I’m sure no one at the door will turn them away. Unless the costume is so strong that no one recognizes them, like mine.” The rumoured couple might be dicey on the party, but Heidi’s party is definitely on the list for them, as per the insider.

The insider further added, “Heidi Klum’s Halloween party is a very big option for them to attend; they haven’t made it 100 per cent, but since they have made things official in other ways that they have even started a relationship, they are really feeling it all out, and they might want to make that night be the night they go, red carpet official.”

Speaking of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, the source further claimed, “This is the relationship they put themselves into, and they are prepared to see it through and see where it goes and are looking to take advantage of everything it brings on the outside along with the personal enjoyment that comes from it.”

What are your thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s plan to dress up as Barbie and Ken for Halloween? Let us know about it in the comments.

And for more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Brad Pitt Proposed Gwyneth Paltrow Way Before He Got Engaged To Jennifer Aniston In A Dreamy Setup In A Little Photogenic Town In Argentina – Men, Take Notes On How To Win Over Your Woman!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News