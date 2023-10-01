Britney Spears is taking things “one day at a time” following her divorce from Sam Asghari.

The 41-year-old pop star tied the knot with actor Sam, 29, in June 2022 but the pair called it quits in July and she took to social media on Saturday (30.09.23) to post a snap of herself cuddled up to manager Cade Hudson and noted how hard it was to “reflect” on her past whilst writing her upcoming memoir.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’m in such a beautiful location !!! l’m so lucky to have amazing friends !!! Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment !!! I say this because I’m going through a divorce and having to reflect my past in a book was … let’s just say not easy !!! I’m just saying !!! But I take one day at a time learning to breathe !!! Self-love is so unbelievably important !!!”

The ‘…Baby One More Time’ hitmaker – who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 – is due to release ‘The Woman in Me‘ on October 24 and went on to add that she woke up “crying” as she considered her relationship with social media.

Britney Spears said: “I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place !!! Then I thought about my relation between my life and Instagram at the moment !!! Let’s get this straight !!! It’s addicting … but in my personal opinion the moment you start to take yourself too seriously is when people quit !!! .”

