Taylor Swift is currently at the top of the world, given the response her Eras Tour live concerts are getting and the craze for her upcoming film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (the advance booking for it is mind-blowing). While she continues to dominate the world with her chartbuster hits while minting millions and helping the communities where she’s performing, we tell you of the time the singer’s social media was hacked.

In January 2015, Tay’s Twitter and Instagram handles were hacked. Not only was her accounts hacked – the singer who currently has 94.3 million followers on X and 272 million fans on Instagram, but the hackers also threatened to release her n*de pics. Read on to know how she handled it!

As reported by TMZ in January 2015, the hackers who took over Taylor Swift’s Instagram and Twitter accounts threatened the ‘Karma’ singer by stating they would release her n*de pictures on social media. Being the queen she is, Tay took to the micro-blogging site – now known as X, thanks to Elon Musk, and gave them a fitting reply that proves she’s not someone to be messed with.

Acknowledging the news that her social media handles were hacked, Taylor Swift –via a Tumblr post, said, “My Twitter got hacked but don’t worry, Twitter is deleting the hacker tweets and locking my account until they can figure out how this happened and get me new passwords.” She added, “Never a dull moment.”

Once she was given control of her account, the ‘Shake It Off’ singer simply tweeted, “Cause the hackers gonna hack, hack, hack, hack, hack…”

In another tweet soon after, Taylor Swift addressed the existence of the n*de pictures the hackers were threatening to release. The ‘Blank Space’ singer wrote on the micro-blogging site, “PS any hackers saying they have ‘n*des’? Psssh you’d love that wouldn’t you! Have fun photoshopping cause you got NOTHING”

What do you have to say about Taylor Swift’s savage and karma-filled reply? Let us know in the comments.

