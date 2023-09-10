Hailey Bieber is not only the wife of the pop icon Justin Bieber, but she has also made an identity for herself with her beauty line, Rhode Skin and is often seen setting social media on fire with her style statements, while her husband is often seen being criticised for the way he dresses especially at the recent time when he accompanied Hailey at an event. But not always! Last weekend, the celebrity couple sported the same kind of leather jacket, and they both looked pretty good in it; hence, we brought you a fashion face-off of their OOTD from the 2023 US Open in NYC.

Justin and Hailey got married in 2018, and previously, he was in a deep relationship with Selena Gomez. The internet is still not over their relationship; they often attack his wife in the comments, which apparently led the couple to ask Gomez for help and appeal to the fans not to say insensitive comments. But stepping aside from all that drama, let’s focus on the couple’s cool fashion in this article.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber attended the 2023 US Open in New York City a few days back, and it was one of the rare occasions when the singer was dressed appropriately and perfectly complemented his better half. They were seen wearing the same leather jacket in the colour black for the event; Hailey wore a white mini dress underneath with a seemingly halter neck and deep neckline. She accessorised the outfit with her chunky B-necklace with diamonds on it and a pair of golden hoop earrings. Their pictures were all over the social media platform X, and you look at them here:

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships. pic.twitter.com/cqUfa2wI6Z — @21metgala (@21metgala) September 2, 2023

Hailey and Justin at the US Open. pic.twitter.com/fkK7SOOzmT — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits2) September 2, 2023

PERFEITOS! Justin Bieber e Hailey Bieber durante o campeonato de tênis US Open, em Nova Iorque. (01/09)pic.twitter.com/fZaQD6ZGjc — Nação Bieber (@nacao_bieber) September 2, 2023

The model sported a middle neatly combed hairstyle with her OOTD and her signature dewy makeup. Justin Bieber, on the other hand, paired up the same black leather jacket with a white tank top matching his wife’s mini dress. He paired it up with a pair of blue baggy jeans. He accessorised his look with a pair of funky pink sunglasses and polka polka-dotted baseball cap. Justin nailed his black and white look with a dash of colour in his sneakers, which had yellow, blue and white in them.

For more such fashion face-offs, stay tuned to Koimoi!

