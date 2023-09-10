There is a crazy amount of Comicbook content that is in the making between two primary studios and some others two. We aren’t certainly ready for all this Magnum opuses to land on the big screen and take over. One of the very interesting franchises that is now shaping its sequel is The Batman and The Batman 2 is already one of the most anticipated movies across the globe. While Robert Pattinson reprises the Cape Crusader, the latest reports had that even Timothee Chalamet is joining him and that too to play a character as big as Robin. But well, just rumours.

For the unversed, The Batman directed by Matt Reeves, sits in its own space away from the main DCU timeline. The movie that marked Robert’s debut as Bruce Wayne in the DC world is now hearing up for a sequel that has already being spoken about a lot. The storyline is vast as the makers have already teased many things including a Joker who Barry Keoghan played.

Recent, the rumour mill churned even harder and said that the makers have roped in Timothee Chalamet to play Robin in The Batman 2 and that even the Dune star has agreed to it. While there have been demands for him to join the DCU since the past many months, the aforementioned rumour is now shunned by another insider who has called it nothing but false. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Jeff Sneider, Timothee Chalamet is not playing Robin in the DCU, and he is not in the discussion either. The Batman 3 will not feature the Dune star alongside Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. He took to X (formerly called Twitter) to debunk the same. “ALSO, I can confirm that the rumor that @RealChalamet is going to play Robin in the DCU is totally FALSE. Timmy is no one’s sidekick, whether it be Pattinson or anyone else. C’mon, folks…,” Jeff wrote.

ALSO, I can confirm that the rumor that @RealChalamet is going to play Robin in the DCU is totally FALSE. Timmy is no one's sidekick, whether it be Pattinson or anyone else. C'mon, folks… — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) September 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet will be next seen in Dune 2, which is delayed to March 2024, and Willy Wonka that released on December 15, 2023. As for The Batman 2, the Matt Reeves directorial is right now aiming for an October 3, 2025 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information about this and everything else from the entertainment world.

