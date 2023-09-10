While we are busy waiting for Marvel Cinematic Universe to bounce back to the glory they once were enjoying, the studio is making sure that they shape projects that help them do that sooner than expected. While they shape the Multiverse saga and also many other standalone IPs, everything that is happening in the headquarters right now is ultimately leading to one movie, which is the monster idea of them all, Avengers: Secret Wars aka Avengers 6 . Placed right after The Kang Dynasty, the final Phase 6 movie will even surpass Endgame in its scale. But the latest update is upsetting.

Secret Wars, aka Avengers 6 is set in the end of Phase 6 which will make the summation of Multiverse saga. As per reports, the movie will bring all the possible superheroes on the New Earth aka Battle World. The last set of rumours had that Sam Raimi might take charge of directing the Magnum Opus and the base will be set in Deadpool 3.

But while we are busy dissecting the plot details and knowing the latest ones, it feels like we are up for another shocker that is upsetting and will only add on to the waiting period. As per the new scoop from an insider, Disney might end up delaying Avengers: Secret Wars by yet another year. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per MCMCulture, a popular Instagram page known for giving inside details about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has now shared a story on the photo-sharing platform of the Avengers: Secret Wars logo. What is interesting is that they have written 2028 with the wide-eyed emoticon. While there is nothing more in the story, it is enough to undertake that the scoopster means the movie might get pushed ahead yet again.



Avengers: Secret Wars was set for a May 1, 2026 release when it was first announced and was later pushed to May 7, 2027. Now, as the new rumours surface, there is a two-year delay from the original date. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

