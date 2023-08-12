While reports have said that the House Of Mouse, Disney has already earned a bomb at the Box Office collectively, reaching a milestone collection of $4 Billion, it also said that the studio has lost $300 million due to multiple duds. While the duds were a mix of all the IPs under the Disney umbrella, one cannot deny the biggest share in the loss right now belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eventually measures to save the day may have already put in action, and reports now suggest they must have killed Nova’s possibility, inturn killing Zac Efron’s debut.

Marvel, this year, has seen one of the worst Box office flops (Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania), a decent performer (Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3), and a series of dull Disney+ shows. The reports were that the studio is already trying to minimise the loss and also divert resources to projects that need more attention and backing.

Now as per a newest report, as a step to divert attention to bigger projects that need the backing, the studio has decided to scrap one of its most anticipated series that was about to bring High School Musical star Zac Efron to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, we are talking about Nova, and this is not an happy update for the fans of the star. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a tweet from insider running the handle MyTimeToShineHello on X (formerly called Twitter), Marvel bosses have decided to scarp Nova series and get back to it later. The tweet says that the studio wants to focus on other stuff. However, there is no concrete reason given for the cancellation, and also there is no confirmation.

The Nova show has been scrapped. They are now focusing on other stuff and will get back to Nova down the line. https://t.co/19nYNA2Tmp — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 10, 2023

If you aren’t aware, Zac Efron has been rumoured to be playing Nova for a very long time. He was the first choice of the Marvel fandom too, and still remains to be the only one. There’s no update on when the studio will get back on Nova, but we hope it happens soon. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

