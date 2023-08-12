Heidi Klum is one of the most renowned models in the industry, and she has been slaying it even today. She is currently vacationing in Capri, Italy, like many other Hollywood celebs. The model, after several bomb bikini pics from her exotic vacation, now decided to free herself more in her latest spotting, enjoying her time with her husband Tom Kaulitz and kids. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

The German/American model rocked a brown bikini a few days back as she shared the post on her Instagram and looked so very connected with nature, giving her 11 million followers on the photo-sharing app enough fodder to make it out through the week; as she decided to drop the bomb around the weekend by going topless!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a Page Six report, Heidi Klum was seen with her family at the luxury beach club II Lido del Faro this week, where she was seen she had removed her bikini top probably to avoid tan lines. She was wearing a printed bikini set with a statement necklace, a pair of sunglasses and a straw hat. She also had a long orange shrug on in one of the pics.

The supermodel enjoyed her holiday as she and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, didn’t forget to showcase their PDA and share some kisses during their time. However, the netizens found it a little weird that she decided to go topless with her kids around when the media outlet dropped the montage of her spotting on their Instagram.

One of the users wrote, “With her kids! Little awkward for them”

Another wrote, “Not with your kids.. wtf”

A third one wrote, “Embarrassing”

Followed by a fourth user writing, “so what? her breasts aren’t lovely btw!”

A fifth one said, “Kids !!!!!! Gross”

While a fan of hers advocating her privacy wrote, “Leave her alone”.

Followed by “Big deal. It is legal in Canada.” and, “This is terrible. Put this photo online”.

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

What are your thoughts on Heidi Klum going topless? Let us know in the comments!

And for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Spider-Man 4 Plot Includes Tom Holland Being Brutally Swallowed By ‘Venom’ Tom Hardy In An Epic Showdown? A Fan Art Has Caused Chaos

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News