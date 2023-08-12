While everything about the MCU keeps making a loud buzz, there is nothing that matches up to the volume of Spider-Man. The franchise that the studio shapes with Sony is one of the most lucrative ones across the globe. The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Box Office numbers it managed to garner is a prime example of how massively successful the IP is. However, the world has been waiting for Marvel X Sony team to announce Spider-Man 4 and pace up in making it. Turns out we might have a hint about the plot.

If you are unaware, No Way Home was the end of the first trilogy starring Tom Holland. The fact that Jon Watts confirmed it was an origin story, means there is much more. Even Sony producer Amy Pascal had confirmed that they are planning another trilogy with Holland in lead. However, there have been no concrete updates on the fourth film, but the studios are definitely developing it together.

Now as the studio is brought to a standstill with the ongoing strike, a new report is talking about a theory that might become the plot of Spider-Man 4, or as titled by fans Spider-Man 4: Web Of Memories. A Fan art supports it and hints that Venom and Peter Parker will lock horns and lead to a very brutal showdown. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Fandom Wire, fan art that has gone viral shows Venom swallowing Spider-Man, and we see his hands out and that indicate his struggle. The brutal art was enough to trigger the fandom and theorists, who are now busy shaping Spider-Man 4 Plot. According to them, Tom Holland and Tom Hardy will be pitched against each other in the fourth instalment of the movie.

Check the fan art right here:

If you remember, the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home had Venom roam around the main timeline after Tom, with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, fought the challenges that came with the opening of the Multiverse. Which means, the plot mentioned above is entirely a possibility. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

