Dakota Johnson is known to all. The Fifty Shades star has made a special place in our hearts with her craft of acting and humble nature. Apart from that, the actress is also known for her amazing sense of humour. Well, it seems that she was humorous since childhood as she once hinted at how brilliant and mischievous she was when she used George Clooney’s name to get dinner reservations at fancy restaurants.

Despite being born to famous parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, Dakota made her own space in the industry. She did various small gigs in the early years of her acting career before her biggest break with the R-rated film franchise. She was shot to immense fame after she played the role of Anastasia Steel opposite Jamie Dornan’s Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey.

Coming back, Dakota Johnson once revealed how she enjoyed going on fancy dinners with her friends when she was just a teenager. While getting a reservation was not easy, she had a plan, and it worked every time. During her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress revealed how she used George Clooney’s name to get into restaurants.

When Jimmy Fallon asked her if she used to call restaurants and book a table for George Clooney, she replied with a yes. She continued, “I wanted to go to the good restaurants when I was growing up.” She left everyone in splits when she revealed she did not even know the Ocean’s Eleven actor back then and added, “Cuz, nobody else is named George Clooney. It works every time. Try it.”

Dakota Jonson continued, “I used to do that when I was a teenager.” When she was asked what happened when he did not show up, she said, “I’d say he’s gonna join us later. It would be like a bunch of kids.” Well, the story did not end there, as she even met Clooney, who already knew about her tactics.

I met him a couple of years ago. We were travelling to Toronto Film Festival, and we happened to be on the same plane, and I was like, ‘Hi, I’m Dakota,’ he said, ‘Oh I’ve heard of you. I know what you do.’” She continued, “He was like ‘You call and use my name, It’s okay.’” Dakota Johnson further revealed that she continued to use the actor’s name to get into restaurants.

Well, it was indeed a brilliant idea. What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments.

