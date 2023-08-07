It has been close to 5 years since the last movie in the Fifty Shades Of Grey trilogy released, and the world still keeps talking and revisiting the trilogy time and again for different purposes, pun intended! The trilogy inspired from the largely selling novel series went on to become a massive success where the first film itself earned around $500 Million globally. It also managed to make Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan household names. While their acting performances were praised, it were the intimate scenes between them and the graphic nature that made the most number of headlines.

If you are unaware by any little chance, Dakota played Anastasia Steele and Jamie was Christian Grey. It saw Anastasia, a literature student fall for a rich businessman when she went to interview him. Grey reciprocated, and a relationship was formed that lived on his orders as per his demand. The experimentation that was involved in bed was all that the movie was mostly focusing on, in turn building their relationship.

Dakota Johnson, confessed by her, was hell-bent on bringing as much authenticity as she could to the movie even if it meant that she had to shed off her clothes and go completely naked. But one scene where the actor was okay to go naked but still had to use a body double or, to be precise, a b*tt double, and the reason will leave you surprised. Read on to know.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Cinematographer Seamus McGarvey, who worked on the first Fifty Shades Of Grey movie, revealed they had to bring in a body double for Dakota Johnson. The scene had her b*tt naked, and it was impossible for Dakota to be a part of it because she had a tattoo on her rear. He said, “We did have a b*tt double for Dakota. I had the pleasure of casting a non-tattooed bottom.”

Meanwhile, the same report quotes Dakota Johnson saying she always wanted to give her 100 percent to the project. “…it would have felt like a cop-out if I did. If I was going to do this job, I was going to do it 100 percent and give it everything. I wanted to be true and honest to the role, and the character. I don’t have a problem with nudity. I think it is beautiful, and so I was OK with that,” she said.

