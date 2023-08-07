James Gunn with Peter Safran must have taken over the boss chairs at the DCU, but the buzz that the former filmmaker Zack Snyder manages to create even today, years after the release of his last DCEU movie, is insane. The filmmaker has seen an unceremonious exit from the Warner Bros wing not once but probably twice now (considering he was almost back for Man Of Steel 2). However the rumour mill dedicated to him goes wild once in a while and recently said that he made Warner Bros suffer losses in his reign.

For the unversed, Zack Snyder never became the boss at DCEU but was the driving force for the better part of the last decade. The filmmaker debuted into the world of DC superheroes with Man Of Steel, also marking Henry Cavill’s debut as Superman. He went on to shape a Superman v Batman project, followed by Justice League. But his run was cut short first due to a personal life battle and later when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over.

The reports recently had that the filmmaker and his movies in the DCEU were the reason behind Warner Bros facing some losses. Now a DC executive has come out to defend Zack Snyder and has revealed that the filmmaker was very profitable to the studio and not the reason for any big loss that the studio faced. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

An X (formerly called Twitter) user in his Tweet called out Zack Snyder for causing losses to Warner Bros. They wrote, “It’s always funny to me that supporters conveniently forget how much money Zack Snyder lost for WB. Big hit with 300. Then they handed him DC, and he didn’t lose much money there… or build a big winner. But 3 or 4 losers in between. Bro Power.”

This reached Former President of Creative Development and Worldwide Production at Warner Bros. Pictures Greg Silverman, who replied, “Not true. We lost some money on GAHOOLE and a fair amount on SUCKERPUNCH. The rest of his films at WB were very profitable. Very.”

To give you a perspective, Zack Snyder’s debut DCEU movie Man Of Steel in 2013, grossed $668 Million at the worldwide Box Office, which was $277 Million improvement from 2006’s Superman Returns. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, his second film, earned $873.6 million globally, and became the fifth highest-grossing DC movie of all time. However, Justice League was doomed due to the chaos during production, and it only managed to bring in $657.9 million.

