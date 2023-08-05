The DC Extended Universe has undergone a complete makeover since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over. The first significant change was letting go of Henry Cavill as Superman, whom the fans adored. However, the studio did not hesitate to retain the scandalous Ezra Miller as The Flash. In recent news, we learned that Gal Gadot will indeed be returning as Wonder Woman for her third solo outing, and the fans are fuming in rage.

James Gunn is chopping down trees left, right, and center and is not willing to compromise with his plans at all. According to him, Cavill, whose performance as Clark Kent received endless praise, did not fit into his plans. But Gal Gadot is not going anywhere. Initially, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director scrapped the script curated by Patty Jenkins, ensuring her departure from this venture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at what the fans have to say. One user wrote, “I’m so confused. Cause I thought they scraped all of them already.. now I’m seeing this” Another disgruntled fan said, “We dont want to, bring back Cavill and Affleck + make a Batfleck solo movie” One person right away slammed the entire Universe and said, “Good lord the DCU is one giant drama fest lol” Another fan said “how does she not get the boot after the rest of the League got kicked to the curb…” One more person quipped, “It’s not going to be a good look for Gunn if he half asses this reboot. You can’t pick and choose who you want to keep. Booting Cavill and keeping Gadot should be a felony.”

Check out the reactions below:

Gal Gadot says they are developing a new ‘WONDER WOMAN’ movie in James Gunn’s DCU. (Source: https://t.co/gFUigtbQtm) pic.twitter.com/cHvvgIU43r — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 2, 2023

Despite the ongoing changes in the DCEU, courtesy of James Gunn, Gal Gadot will not be leaving the role. In an interview with Comicbook, she said, “I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.” The first two parts of the Wonder Woman franchise have been profitable for WarnerBros. Moreover, Gunn is known for delivering top-notch content with tight storylines. So, all this wait might just be worth it.

What do you think about WB letting go of Henry Cavill and retaining Gal Gadot?

Let us know your thoughts and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

Must Read: When Al Pacino Hinted At Bad Blood Between Him & Christopher Nolan, Revealing Why Oppenheimer Director Possibly Didn’t Offer Him Any Film Post 2002’s Insomnia

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News