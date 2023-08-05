The South Korean celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are currently embracing parenthood but are also taking out time to spend together. The two are among the most beloved couples in the Korean entertainment industry and never fail to keep their fans updated about their personal life. As the two are now a family of three, they recently took some time off to spend their Saturday playing golf. The Crash Landing On You star even turned photographer for his ladylove, and you would not want to miss her pictures.

The duo has known each other for a long time and even met during various events before co-starring in the 2018 film The Negotiation. They came together again to play an adorable couple in the 2019 drama Crash Landing On You.

As they fell in love on the sets of the K-drama, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin went public about their romance in 2021. They tied the knot in March last year in a beautiful but elegant ceremony and welcomed their firstborn, a boy, in November. While Y-jin was away from social media for some time, she is now trying to stay connected with her millions of followers.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Son Ye-jin recently shared two pictures from her recent outing with her husband. In the photos, she donned two perfect golfing outfits and left her fans mesmerised. In the first one, the 41-year-old wore a white pleated skirt with a blue printed t-shirt. Another one saw the Thirty-Nine actress in a green pleated skirt and a white t-shirt. As usual, she accessorised the outfit perfectly well and looked absolutely stunning.

In the caption, she revealed how she asked Hyun Bin to click her pictures but seemingly did not like them. She wrote, “Its so so hot what to do… I’m “out of class” golf. I’m on a youtube channel again.. I have to show a lot of improvement but I can’t do it.. Like.. Feeling.. Puppies.” She continued, “That’s why I’m sweating and I’m practicing swiftly, but I don’t want to.. Feeling.. This. Anyway, I asked my husband to take a long picture, but he only took a long~~~ crab picture.” She ended her note by asking her fans to take care of themselves and wrote, “Anyway, take care of your health in this steamy heat and whatever it takes, you’re fighting.”

