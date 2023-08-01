South Korean actress Son Ye-jin has defied all age-related myths with her timeless beauty. The actress is indeed one of the most talented and beautiful ones in the Korean entertainment industry who has given various hits throughout her career. While her craft of acting is impeccable, the Crash Landing On You star is also a stunner when it comes to red-carpet appearances. She once left everyone mesmerised with her look as she arrived at an event with Kim Myung-min in the s*xiest black dress.

Ye-jin is currently balancing her work and personal life together. After tying the knot with Hyun Bin last year, the couple welcomed their first baby in November. As she is embracing motherhood, Ye-jin is also fulfilling her commitments as an ambassador of various luxury brands.

Coming back to Son Ye-jin’s outstanding fashion picks, the actress can make anything her ramp with her beautiful outfits and breathtaking looks. Back in 2007, the actress arrived at the 6th Korea Film Awards alongside her Open City co-star Kim Myung-min. For the star-studded event, the Thirty-Nine star chose a black dress that complimented her sizzling hot figure.

The sleeveless gown featured black straps along with a halter neck one that made a criss-cross pattern above the plunging neckline. The top had a corset finish with cup detailings on the bosom making it look oh-so-s*xy. The bottom part of Son Ye-jin’s dress had a fish-tail shape made with lacy material. A matching long train was also joined at the back making the actress have her Disney princess moment.

As usual, heavy makeup and jewellery was a no show for Son Ye-jin as she wore a pair of silver kite-shaped hoops for the event. She left her hair open, opted for minimalist makeup and her radiant smile par hum pighal gaye. Check out her photos surfacing on Twitter here:

What are your thoughts on Son Ye-jin's look?

