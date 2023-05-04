5 Korean Superstars all in 1 K-Drama! This summer, Zing brings its first-period K-Drama Hwarang for its viewers. With the most interesting list of cast members, this K-drama is a story of young warriors who go through a series of trials and tribulations and become true leaders. Gear up to watch the show on Zing from 8th May 2023 in the Hallyu Time Slot from 6 pm to 7 pm.

The show follows Queen Jiso (Kim Ji-soo) as she takes the throne of the Silla Kingdom and creates a group of young men called Hwarang, including her son Sammaekjong (Park Hyung-Sik), to safeguard her people and protect secrets associated with the realm. The series revolves around their friendships, romance, and battles against those who seek to overthrow the monarchy. Alongside all the power-packed action, the audience will get a sweet glimpse of a coming-of-age romance. The show is a must-watch for fans of action, romance, and historical dramas.

Hwarang will charm its way into the hearts of the audience because of its star-studded cast line-up featuring the versatile and charming Park Seo Joon, the exceptionally talented Park Hyung Sik, popular K-pop idol Choi Min Ho, a member of one of the most successful bands known globally BTS’ V, the actor that exudes charisma Do Ji Han, extremely talented actress Go Ara and other actors like Cho Yoon-woo, Lee Da-in, Yoo Jae-Myung, Seo Yea-ji, Kim Chang-wan, Kim Ji-soo, and Jin Ju-Hyung and more.

Commenting about the same, Arghya Roy Chowdhury, Chief Channel Officer – Zing shared, “Hwarang is a period romantic drama that showcases an endearing chemistry between the lead characters. This youth-based show brings alive the story of young men who find passion, friendship, and love amidst their journey in the Korean Kingdom of Silla. We are thrilled to air this star-studded & most talked about drama for our viewers in our Hallyu Time Slot this May.”

Tune in to Zing from 8th May to witness an exclusively available K-drama Hwarang in the Hallyu Time slot, from 6 pm to 7 pm!

