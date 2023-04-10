South Korean stars, including BTS and BLACKPINK members, are undoubtedly reaching new heights and milestones every day. From releasing chart-topping tracks to associating with international brands, K-Pop stars are doing it all. Recently, BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Lisa reunited for Celine’s event in Seoul and exuded glamour with their stunning looks. The two were also joined by popular actor Park Bo-gum, but netizens are confused.

V, Lisa and Bo-gum are the global ambassadors of French luxury brand Celine. The trio last flew together for the brand’s Paris Fashion Week event and blew the internet with their sparkling bejewelled looks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports of the three Korean stars reuniting for a special SELINE pop-up event on March 31 were making rounds. However, their pictures did not come out till April 10. Now, photos featuring V, Lisa and Bo-gum in classy outfits have surfaced on the internet, and their fans cannot keep calm.

In the photos, Grammy-nominated band BTS‘ V opted for a graceful look, which included a plain black t-shirt, a matching long coat and a pair of blue jeans. The K-Pop star also wore two chains around his neck and gave an extra edge to the look with shiny black boots. V looked dapper as he did not experiment much with his hair and carried his iconic messy-hair look.

On the other hand, Lisa went for a chic look as she donned a cream denim co-ord set, which included a matching jacket and a mini skirt. The singer paired the look with a black crop top and completed it with black socks and high heels. She also carried a classy sk blue-coloured sling bag.

Actor Park Bo-gum took a step ahead to up his fashion game and wore a white shirt with black shorts. He also donned a black leather jacket and a matching extremely-skinny tie. Pop Base dropped a picture of the trio’s trendy looks. Check them out here.

BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Bogum together at the CELINE Pop-up store in South Korea. pic.twitter.com/TaGkOahJ2t — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 10, 2023

However, the trio’s fans were confused if the photos are original or edited. While some pointed out that the three stars were standing at a distance, others mentioned that they did not get a confirmation from media outlets.

Well, it did not take long for others to point out a reflection of Lisa in a table placed before her. Check it out.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Khloe Kardashian Admitted, “I’ve Definitely Recorded Myself Having S*x With My Ex-Husband” Lamar Odom & Added, “But Not Like…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News