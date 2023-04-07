Members of the South Korean boy band BTS are reaching new heights with each passing day. The band has made its place in every nook and corner of the world. From fashion to the sports industry, BTS members have built their reputations in every sphere. Now, Min Yoon-gi, known by his stage name Suga, has added another feather to his career hat and has become the global ambassador of the NBA. Interestingly, not only him, many other members have joined the bandwagon of creating new records, and recently, Blackpink’s Lisa made Youtube history by surpassing 600 million views on Lalisa and became the first female K- Pop soloist ever to achieve this feat. Yes, you read it right. Scroll below to read the details!

Interestingly, it is not the first time that Lisa has created history like this. Although LALISA has become the fastest music video by a female K- Pop star to reach this milestone, her video performance on MONEY reached 500 million views earlier this year.

Notably, Lisa originally released the music video for LALISA on September 10, 2021, and the song took just over 573 days to reach the mark of 600 million views. Black Pink official shared the news on Twitter along with the stunning poster and wrote, “BLINKS worldwide, thank you so much!” As soon as the news surfaced on the internet, fans were quick to react.

One of the users wrote, “Congratulations Queen!!!” Another commented, “Being the Greatest of All Time ain’t fantasy Congratulations LISA!”

A user lauded her for being so hard working and wrote, “Achievements over achievements! im so proud of this extremely talented, hardworking girl right here! LALISA Queen Of K- Pop.”

A lot of netizens dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section and wrote that she is here to slay.

Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Blackpink debuted in 2016 and gained a lot of popularity. The group consisted of Jisoo, Jennie Rose & Lisa. Interestingly, despite being in a group, they are also focusing on individual projects and are taking the world by surprise.

