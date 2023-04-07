Hollywood star Brad Pitt recently made headlines as he bid adieu to his LA home for 30 years. The actor sold the estate for a whopping price of $40 million, in which he used to live with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and raised his six children with her. However, other than Jolie and her kids, an elderly man also lived in the house rent-free for over a decade.

Pitt bought the 1.9-acre property from Elvira, Mistress of the Dark star Cassandra Peterson for $1.7 million in 1994. Over time, he bought various other plots around the house and turned the mansion into a massive luxurious estate. Apart from all the amenities, his house had a swimming pool, skating rink, tennis court, motorcycle garage, skate park, ballroom, movie theatre and an enormous Koi pond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reportedly, Brad Pitt sold his house as he is looking forward to moving into a smaller place. While Pitt has still remained tightlipped about signing the deal, his neighbour and previous owner of the property, Cassandra Peterson, made an unusual revelation about his house and his humble gesture.

During a chat with PEOPLE, Peterson talked about how Brad Pitt expanded his living space by buying the adjacent properties. She said, “I think there were like 22 houses that were contiguous to the edge of the property. And every time they came up he bought one.” One of the properties that the Oscar-winning actor bought belonged to an elderly man who was in his early 90s. As the man was lonely, Pitt allowed him to live in the house rent-free.

Addressing the Fight Club star’s gesture, Peterson said, “He was very, very kind to the husband. His wife passed away and the husband, John, lived there.” “I know that Brad allowed him to live there without paying anything until he died,” she added. The living arrangement went a bit longer than Pitt might have expected as she said, “It was kind of funny because John lived to be 105.”

She further joked, “I imagine Brad was thinking well, you know, he can live there till he dies, which might be any minute now,” and lauded Brad Pitt’s gesture.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: If Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik Ever Have A Daughter – This Is How She Might Look Like According To A Fan-Art, Netizens React With One Comparing Her To Daenerys Targaryen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News