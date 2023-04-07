Marvel and DC have always been the biggest comic book rivals. When these comic books were adapted into movies, their differences grew, and with time, the comparison of their multiverses reached heights. However, amid the ongoing madness in Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have often expressed their wish for a next-level crossover that many think is not even possible. However, James Gunn, the new co-CEO of DC Studios, is the man who can make this happen, and he even mentioned it recently.

Gunn is among the rare filmmakers who have been associated with both Marvel and DC. The director is responsible for the Guardians of the Galaxy film series and has also helmed the 2021 DC film Suicide Squad. While he was appointed as the co-CEO of DC Studios in November, he is also gearing up for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which will mark his last Marvel stint.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Returning to the unbelievable crossover, since Gunn was appointed as one of the heads of the DC Studios, his new strategy for DCU has divided fans. However, the director has successfully made fans believe he can bring anything to the screen. While it is extremely rare for two multiverses to collide, Gunn recently addressed the idea and hinted at showing it a green flag.

While talking to Empire about his upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Gunn addressed fans’ idea of a multiverse crossover. He said, “I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge (at DC).” However, the filmmaker rather chose to leave it as a hint by saying, “Who knows?”

Yet, he further added that the crossover is currently a far-fetched thing but agreed to have discussed it. James Gunn said, “I think we have to establish what we’re doing (at DC) first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

Meanwhile, let us know your idea of a Marvel and DC crossover in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Emily Ratajkowksi Says “I’m Definitely Still Not Thinking About Guys,” Amid Her Intimate Steamy Smooch With Harry Styles Goes Viral

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News