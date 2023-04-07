The Kardashian-Jenner family is among the most popular families in the US. Apart from their extravagant lifestyle, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are also know for their dating choices. As reports of Kylie Jenner breaking up with her partner Travis Barker recently made rounds after the latter allegedly cheated on her, the beauty mogul is now reportedly dating actor Timothee Chalamet. Scroll down to know if the report is true.

Kylie Jenner shares her two kids, Stormi and Aire Webster, with her former partner Travis Scott. Before their son turned a year older, the couple called it quits in January and are now happily co-parenting their kids.

Now, coming back to Kylie Jenner’s new dating incident, Instagram’s gossip page DeuxMoi recently revealed that Jenner is dating Dune star Timothee Chalamet. The page shared a screenshot of one of their blind items that read, “i can confirm too about Timothee and kylie! I’ve known about them since january.” Sharing the new post, the page wrote, “NEW COUPLE ALERT.”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

While netizens usually love gossip, this time fans were not thrilled to hear about the new pair. A fan wrote, “This better be Kylie Minogue,” while another penned, “If this is true! I would like to leave the world immediately.”

A third netizen penned, “Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye Timmy.You were bigger than the whole sky.”

“This has gotta be a late april fools lol,” wrote a fourth friend. Another user wrote, “Even More Random Then Kendall & Benito!”

However, we are unsure if there is any truth in the story. Moreover, the page added a sticker to its IG story that read ‘Proceed with Caution.” While the page has neither clarified whether it is true nor issued any evidence, there is a chance this might not be true.

What are your views on the possible new couple in the town? Let us know in the comments.

