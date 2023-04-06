American comedian Pete Davidson was a cast member on the NBC late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live for eight seasons. He also has several comedy specials but more than his work, he made headlines for his affairs with several Hollywood actresses and models.

His romances with Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale and Emily Ratajkowski dominated the headlines across the world. However, a woman, seemingly a fan of the comedian, took things too far and became a stalker.

According to the most recent TMZ report, a woman who broke into Pete Davidson’s Staten Island, New York, house in 2021 has been hospitalised and found unable to stand trial. The lady, identified as Michelle Mootreddy, “will get therapy and monthly examinations to evaluate whether or not she is able to return and participate in her defence,” according to the Staten Island District Attorney’s office.

The Saturday Night Live star was not home when Mootreddy allegedly broke into his house in March 2021, but one of his cousins was. According to court documents, the woman knocked on the front door and was told to leave after which she entered the house by a side entrance and walked to the kitchen. The woman who was home at the time was informed by Mootreddy, “I’m here for Pete. Pete told me to come here.”

Apparently, Michelle Mootreddy told the authorities she had a “telepathic love connection” with Pete Davidson, according to a Page Six report citing law enforcement sources. The person who was on the property immediately alerted the police, who then arrested Mootreddy in connection with a second and third-degree burglary offence.

In addition, two misdemeanour counts of stalking and two misdemeanour counts of unlawful trespass and harassment were brought against Mootreddy. Following her incarceration more than two years ago, the court issued orders of protection to Davidson, his mother, Amy Waters, and his sister Casey Davidson.

At that time, Michelle Mootreddy falsified her relationship with Davidson in a statement to the media. Prosecutors in the case reportedly said that Mootreddy had sent the actor-comedian unpleasant mail and gifts to his residence.

‘In this case, the defendant engaged in conduct that involved numerous instances of stalking, including sending letters and packages to the home of Peter Davidson, as well as subsequently entering the home without permission,’ Assistant District Attorney Matthew Stupp said.

