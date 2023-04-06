Tom Cruise is one of the world’s most prominent actors and one of the richest. He has been a part of the entertainment industry for decades and has done some commendable work in showbiz, including films like Collateral, the Mission Impossible franchise and Top Gun, to name a few. But do you know the secret behind the actor’s anti-ageing skin? It’s a nightingale poop facial that costs over 14K per sitting. Yes, we aren’t kidding. Reportedly even Victoria Beckham swears by this facial, which is very popular in the West. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Tom isn’t just an actor but an emotion for all the 90s kids. He was massively popular back then also and has over 9 million followers on Instagram. Be it her movie promotional wardrobe, city sightings, and red-carpet looks, Cruise knows how to rule his fans’ hearts globally.

According to Huffington Post, Tom Cruise gets a Nightingale poop facial done which is worth $180 and would come to around Rs 14K in INR per sitting. Tom is definitely taking skincare tips from Victoria Beckham, who is a big fan of this facial.

The Nightingale poop is topped with rice bran and used on the face in the facial procedure, along with the usage of UV lights for an hour to sanitise the skin and make it youthful. Not just this, Tom Cruise is a very conscious eater and usually eats grilled food with fewer carbs. And well, his fitness regime is known to fans with an intense cardio sesh and strength training.

What are your thoughts on Tom Cruise’s bird poop facial skincare regime? Tell us in the space below.

